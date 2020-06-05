THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was all praises for Alia Bhatt and complimented her for doing good work

Did you know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had once complimented Alia Bhatt for exploring her craft and her time in Bollywood?

is one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India. An actress and the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, Rai has received numerous accolades and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012. Aish made her debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. In 1999, Aishwarya starred in the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which became a significant turning point in her career. The actress has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Mohabbatein, Devdas, Guzaarish, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jazbaa, Fanney Khan and more.

Aishwarya has a huge fan following and many look upto her as an inspiration. Not only fans but even celebrities love to work with her. But did you know that Aishwarya had once complimented for exploring her craft and her time in Bollywood? In a throwback interview, Aishwarya was asked to give a message to Alia Bhatt. On this, the Miss World said, “I’d like to say, way to go. It’s wonderful that she is enjoying and exploring her craft and her time here in films the way she is. I’ve said this to her also, it’s fantastic for you, the kind of support has given to her from the beginning. To have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting. It’s not tough to have it laid out for you, for the longest time, and she smiled. It’s great for you as an actor as there is only good work and good opportunities ahead. What’s nice is she’s also doing good work along with great opportunities which are virtually there on her lap literally, regularly. So, it’s nice she is doing good work within that, so Kudos!"

Meanwhile, Alia who is a fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan and has now and then showed her love for the actress had once chosen Aishwarya and not Bebo when asked whom she looks up to as a superstar. She said, "A superstar should not have an attitude. They should have the charisma and appeal to connect with the audience. I think Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has that in her. When she walks in, you can’t help but look at her."

As per reports, the Student Of The Year actress went on to say that her aim is to someday see herself adorning the walls of beauty parlours even in small towns the way in which one can see photos of Aishwarya.

Well, Alia has entertained the audience with many films like 2 States, Highway, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Kalank and more. The actress too has a huge fan following and being appreciated by Aishwarya is indeed a great thing. Alia and Aishwarya have not worked together in any film but the two have been often spotted posing together at Bollywood parties and also during the Kapoor's and Bachchan's reunions. For the uninitiated, the Kapoors and Bachchans are related to each other. Raj Kapoor's grandson Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. And Alia Bhatt is currently dating .

Meanwhile, due to the lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing due to which everyone has become active on social media. Just like everyone else, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her family is in home quarantine and she keeps sharing glimpses of what have they been up to. From sharing a drawing of her daughter 's to wishing her mom Vrinda Rai on her birthday, Aishwarya has been updating fans about her quarantine life. A while back, Aishwarya participated in the I For India concert to raise funds for COVID 19 and fans got to see her with other stars.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan which was released back in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Aish portrayed the role of Sumitra "Baby" Singh who is a famous singer and is tired of her life and wants a break.

Aishwarya will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in the lead roles.

