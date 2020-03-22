Throwback: When Dharmendra slapped Subhash Ghai on the sets of the 1981 film Krodhi

Veteran actor Dharmendra had once slapped Subhash Ghai on the sets of the 1981 film Krodhi. Read on to know what made him do the same.

There are times when our beloved Bollywood celebs get into fights with each other and turn enemies. We can take many names here but let’s not waste our time doing this and get to the main story. Veteran actor Dharmendra is someone who enjoys a massive fan following even now owing to his brilliant acting prowess and suave personality. But there was a time when the Sholay actor mired himself in a controversy that literally raised the eyebrows of his fans.

Back in 1981, Subhash Ghai was directing a film titled Krodhi starring Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles. The filmmaker asked Hema Malini to wear a bikini for one of the scenes. The actress did not like that idea and she firmly refused to wear it. However, after being informed by him that it was a swimming pool scene, she finally gave in and agreed to wear a revealing dress for the same. However, Dharmendra’s anger knew no bounds when he got to know about this.

Thereafter, he repeatedly slapped Subhash Ghai on the sets of the film itself. The actor finally stopped when being pacified by Krodhi’s producer Ranjit Virk who was his close friend too. However, Dharmendra didn’t leave Ghai without a warning. This particular incident scared the director so much that he got the entire scene deleted from the film.

Check out the video below:

(ALSO READ: Did you know Dharmendra had booked an entire hospital when wife Hema Malini was pregnant? Find Out Why)

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

Read More