Throwback: When Irrfan Khan was overwhelmed post introducing his son Ayan at the trailer launch of Madaari

One of Bollywood's finest actors, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. Take a look at a throwback video in which he introduces his son to everyone at an event.

Bollywood has lost a true gem as Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. No one would have thought in their wildest dreams that Angrezi Medium would prove to be his very last performance. Needless to say, Irrfan taught everyone the meaning of life through the impressive roles and the acting prowess that he displayed in every single movie. For the unversed, the late actor is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Ayan and Babil.

Irrfan has left behind multiple memories for his fans to cherish and these will be remembered for generations. We have come across a throwback video from the trailer launch of the actor’s 2016 movie Madaari which also serves as evidence that he was a true gentleman and a humble person by heart. As seen in the video, Irrfan was asked by one of the media persons about the personal invitation sent to them by his son for attending the event. The actor then happily invited his son Ayan on stage and introduced him to everyone.

The Qarib Qarib Singlle actor also said how he was skeptical to involve his son in the project and eventually ended up giving him the task of penning the invitation. Irrfan further added in a humorous tone how Ayan was too busy for doing the same and how he rejected a previous invitation made by them. The late actor’s love for his son is quite evident in the video as he got overwhelmed and caressed the latter as soon as he came up on the stage.

Talking about Irrfan Khan, he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour back in 2018. The actor breathed his last on Wednesday and his funeral took place at the Versova kabristan, Mumbai in the presence of family members and closed ones. A few celebs including Vishal Dadlani, Kapil Sharma, and Mika Singh also reached there and offered their condolences to the bereaved family members.

