Throwback: When Irrfan’s son Babil praised him for letting him do things his way & wished to be like him

Irrfan, who was suffering from the neuroendocrine tumour for around two years, breathed his last today.

Irrfan, the man known for his versatility, intellect, humbleness and of course, his choice of films, is no more among us. His untimely death has got us all teary eyed and each one has one thought in the mind, ‘the legendary actor is gone too soon’. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan. Needless to say, it is an irrevocable loss not just for Irrfan’s family but also for the entire industry. The Qarib Qarib Singlle actor is known to be an inspiration for millions and has taught us the meaning of life in a different way. And while we are all just left with Irrfan’s impeccable performances and memories, we have got our hands on a throwback video wherein his elder son Babil was seen singing praises for his father.

To note, Babil has been following his father Irrfan’s footsteps and has begun working in the showbiz industry. However, he isn’t interested in being an actor, instead, he wants to work behind the camera. Babil had made this revelation during one of the events and revealed that Irrfan has always been quite supportive of his decision. “More than guidance, he lets me do it my way so I know what I did wrong and I can do it correctly next time,” Babil was quoted saying.

He had further asserted that Irrfan always has his back and that he always looks up to his father. Babil also asserted that he wants to be like his father someday and stated, “He is always there for me. The way he interprets the situation and the way I interpret the situation tells me how long I have to go to be like him. And how he knows so much but he still wants to learn. I want to learn like him.”

For the uninitiated, Irrfan, who breathed his last today, was laid to rest in Mumbai’s Versova Kabristan. His funeral was attended by his family and close friends from the industry.

