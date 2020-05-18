Throwback: When Jeetendra wanted to work with Sridevi in every film post Himmatwala's success

The Jumping Jack of Bollywood, Jeetendra once wanted to work with Sridevi in almost every movie. He took this decision after the success of Himmatwala.

Jeetendra and were considered two of the most popular and sought after actors back in the 80s. The latter had been creating quite an uproar in the South film industry too at that time. Jeetendra was a big fan of Sridevi and wanted to work with her in a movie. When the actor was offered the lead role in Himmatwala that was a remake of a South film itself, he recommended Sridevi’s name to K. Raghavendra Rao (the movie’s director).

As a result of this, the actress was cast as the female lead in Himmatwala. Sridevi was not well-versed with Hindi at that time but she gave in her best to learn the language. And as we all know, the movie that was released in 1983 went on to become a huge hit. It is said that after Himmatwala’s success, Jeetendra had declared in front of every film producer that he will be working with Sridevi in every movie from thereon.

The Jumping Jack of Bollywood had revealed the same to director K. Raghavendra Rao too asking him to cast Sridevi in every movie he makes. As a result, the two popular actors worked together in almost 16 movies back at that time out of which 13 were declared super hits. There were reports about the two of them coming close to each other because of the same which is why the rumors about their alleged affair were rife at that time. Sridevi had, in fact, admitted about this fact once.

