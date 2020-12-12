Throwback: When Parveen Babi approached the police & accused Amitabh Bachchan of attempting to kill her

Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan appeared together in many movies like Deewar and Majboor. However, there was a time when things turned sour between them. Read on for further details.

Parveen Babi is, unfortunately, no more with us. The yesteryear actress left for her heavenly abode on January 22, 2005. She was the star of her times and literally ruled Bollywood as one of the leading actresses in between the late 70s and 80s. She worked with many superstars at that time. Among the first names that can be taken here is that of Amitabh Bachchan. In fact, the movie Majboor alongside Big B proved to be a breakthrough for her career.

Not only that but they featured in many hit movies like Deewar, Kaalia, and Namak Halal. However, there was a time when things turned sour. That is when Parveen made some shocking allegations against Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from that, she also made similar allegations against filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and even US’s then-President Bill Clinton. It was all due to her deteriorating health. The actress went on to claim that someone wanted to get her killed.

The same thing happened with Big B when she accused him of having wanted to kill her. She also alleged that he even attempted to murder her. If that was not enough, Parveen also filed a police case against Mr. Bachchan and later dragged him to the court. However, the court later gave a clean chit to the megastar as well as the rest of the others post discovering that the actress was suffering from an illness termed Schizophrenia. For the unversed, she also remained in the news owing to her affairs and of course, controversial life.

