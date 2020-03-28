Throwback: When Prakash Kaur opened up on Sunny Deol going after Hema Malini for marrying Dharmendra

After Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1979, his first wife Prakash Kaur and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were quite upset with his decision.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been one of the most talked about couples in the industry. Their love story is known by one and all and there’s no denial to the fact that many even envy Bollywood’s Garam Dharam for swaying the Dream Girl with his charm. While everyone has been in awe of this oh so amazing jodi, there is also a known fact that it was Dharmendra’s second marriage. Yes! He got married to Prakash Kaur at the age of 19 and even had four kids with her. However, after making it big in Bollywood, Dharmendra was swooning over Hema’s panache and the two fell madly in love for each other.

It was reported that while Dharmendra was adamant to marry Hema, Prakash Kaur refused to give him the divorce. Later, the Sholay couple converted their religion to Islam and tied the knot in 1979. Dharmendra's decision indeed left his wife and kids shocked. According to media reports back then, the buzz was that Dharmendra’s elder son Sunny Deol was furious with his second marriage and even went after Hema Malini once. While the reports raised a lot of eyebrows, Prakash Kaur rubbished the reports in one of her interviews.

She emphasised that while she and her kids were in a state of shock with Dharmendra’s second marriage, nothing of this sort ever happened as she has given her kids a good upbringing. Although both Sunny and Bobby Deol were upset with their father’s decision, this didn’t impact their relationship with Dharmendra.

