Throwback: When Rajesh Khanna was accused of lecherous behavior by a 15 year old actress

Yesteryear actor Rajesh Khanna was once accused of improper conduct by a 15-year old actress who had worked with him in the 1986 movie Anokha Rishta. Read on for further details.

There was a time when Bollywood was ruled by the one and only superstar Rajesh Khanna. He had a massive fan following and was one of the most successful actors of the Hindi film industry. On one hand, his acting prowess that was showcased in movies won millions of hearts and on the other hand, his good looks were sufficient to make anyone go weak on their knees. However, it’s not like the superstar did not get into trouble at times.

Rajesh Khanna got mired in multiple controversies and there was a time when gossip columns were filled with news about the actor. But there was one particular piece of news that caught everyone’s attention and is a topic of debate even now. It dates back to the year 1986 when the yesteryear superstar was accused of improper conduct by a 15-year old actress, Sabeeha with whom he had worked in the 1986 movie Anokha Rishta.

Needless to say, Rajesh Khanna had already lost his stardom by the time this movie was made and was having a hard time struggling to make it up in the industry. In the midst of all this, such an accusation made on the part of a co-star grabbed eyeballs. And the shocking part was that it was the first time the actor was accused of lecherous behavior by someone in the two decades of his filmy career. However, the industry was still divided in their opinions about the entire matter.

Sabeeha’s mother, Ameeta had made shocking revelations in an interview about the scandalous ways in which the former was being treated on the sets of Anokha Rishta. According to her, Rajesh Khanna behaved in a very abominable manner on the sets. She also accused the movie’s director of having almost raped her daughter in a hotel room. We are talking about a period when there was no #metoo movement or even social media to voice out such cases or issues. So, the revelation made on the part of Sabeeha’s mother was confined to the gossip columns of certain magazines and newspapers only. However, the accusations did create uproar in the entire industry.

