Throwback: When Saif Ali Khan got into a fight at a night club & apologized to Amrita Singh on camera

Saif Ali Khan once got into a fight at a night club post the premiere of one of his movies. Not only did the actor admit about this on camera but he also apologized to his ex-wife Amrita Singh for getting into the mess.

has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for a very long time and continues to do so even now. However, there are times when the Jawaani Jaaneman actor has been mired in controversies thereby grabbing headlines. We have come across an old interview of Saif back from the 90s when he admitted about getting into a fight at a night club. Yes, you heard it right. The actor spoke about it in detail citing the reasons too.

In his own words, the Pataudi prince visited a night club with his friends after the premiere of his movie ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ where two girls requested him to dance with them. Saif revealed that when they backed out after dancing for some time, the boyfriend of one of the girls came forward and said that the actor had a million-dollar face and threatened to smash it. Not only that, but the actor also said that the guy punched on his forehead.

When being asked if his co-actress Mamta Kulkarni was with him at that time, the actor refuted the same and said that he was the only one involved in the incident. The shocking part was that Saif did not file any complaint at the police station citing reasons for maintaining privacy. As we all know, the Kurbaan actor was married to Amrita Singh at that time, he apologized to her on camera and admitted the fact that she would be very upset about the entire matter. Saif signed off by saying that he did not want such kinds of incidents to happen in the future.

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s THIS PIC gives major 2000s vibe; Fans can’t help but chant ‘Old is gold’)

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

Read More