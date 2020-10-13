Throwback: When Saif Ali Khan’s ex wife Amrita Singh didn’t allow him to meet Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora were married for around 13 years before they parted ways in 2004. The actor spoke about being taunted by his ex-wife, the alimony and not being able to meet his kids.

is one of the actors, who has managed to be in headlines for his personal life. While he was married to Amrita Singh for 13 years, he also dated model Rosa Catalano before getting into a relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif’s marriage and divorce with Amrita Singh grabbed a lot of eyeballs. While a lot was said about their separation, the Nawab of Pataudi had opened up on this difficult phase of his life in an interview.

Saif not just revealed the reason behind his separation with Amrita but also spoke about how he wasn’t allowed to meet his kids Sara Ali Khan and . “My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife’s space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am? I’ve my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sarah all the time. I’m not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why? Because there’s a new woman in my life who’d influence my children against their mother? That’s so much hogwash and Amrita knows it. Right now, my kids are growing up with Amrita’s relatives and maidservants while she’s out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I’m more than willing to support my family?” Saif was quoted saying to The Telegraph.

Talking about the reason behind parting ways with Amrita, Saif stated that he was continuously ridiculed by the Aaina actress. He stated, “It isn’t nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I’ve gone through all of it.” He had even stated that he had settled for an extravagant alimony amount and was supposed to give Rs 5 crore to his ex-wife despite going through a financial crisis back then. “I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I’ve earned from doing ads, stage shows and films is being given for my children. I’ve no money,” Saif had mentioned.

As of now, Saif seems to share a cordial equation with Amrita and his kids Sara and Ibrahim also share a good bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur.

