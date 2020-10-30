Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan revealed Amrita Singh’s reaction to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s wedding

Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh for 13 years. He later married Kareena Kapoor Khan in October 2012. They are proud parents of son Taimur Ali Khan and will be welcoming their second child early next year.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been one of the most talked about and adored couples in Bollywood. The duo never fails to give major couple goals and it is a delight to watch them together. Interestingly, Saif and Kareena’s relationship has been the talk of the town since forever, not just because of their age gap, but also because of the Nawab of Pataudi’s past. The actor was earlier married to Amrita Singh for 13 years and had two kids together – Sara Ali Khan and .

So, when the Race actor decided to take the plunge with Bebo in 2012, all eyes were on Amrita’s reaction for the same. Recalling the same, Sara got candid during an interview with a magazine and revealed that her mom Amrita had helped her dress up for Saif and Kareena’s wedding back then. Yes! You read it right. In fact, she ended getting a beautiful lehenga for the Kedarnath actress. “When my father got married to Kareena, I remember going to the locker with my mother and taking out jewelry and saying which jhumkas should I wear? She called Abu and Sandeep and said, ‘Saif is getting married and I want Sara to have the most beautiful lehenga,” Sara was quoted saying.

Interestingly, a lot was said about Kareena’s equation with Amrita and the kids. While both Sara and Ibrahim share a great bond with the Laal Singh Chaddha actress, Kareena has stated that she has never met Amrita in person. However, she did emphasise that she has the utmost respect and regard for Amrita.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & brother Ibrahim get clicked as they visit Saif Ali Khan at his residence

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×