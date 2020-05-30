Throwback: When Sridevi, Deepika Padukone & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were clicked in one frame for an iconic pic

Sridevi, who passed away in 2018, was clicked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone at a starry event and this throwback picture is pure gold.

Bollywood has witnessed several leading ladies ruling the industry over the years with their talent and panache. Amid these had her own charm. She was the industry’s first female superstar and had worked in 300 movies in her career spanning over five decades. In fact, her versatility not just made her stand out but she ended up being an inspiration for many. Sridevi was certainly a delight to watch and the way owned the silver screen was commendable. Even though it’s been two years she breathed her last, the cine buffs still struggle to come in terms with this harsh reality.

In fact, fans often pay tribute to the legendary actress by sharing beautiful pictures of Sridevi on social media. Interestingly, we recently got our hand on a throwback picture of the English Vinglish actress wherein she was seen sharing the frame with and . Apparently, this picture was clicked at a starry event and the leading ladies were seen sitting next to each other. While the Bachchan bahu looked stunning in her blue suit with heavy golden embroidery, Sridevi nailed her shimmery rose gold outfit. On the other hand, Deepika was a sight to behold in her pink coloured saree with golden border.

For the unversed, Sridevi had breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in a hotel in Dubai. She had gone there to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding and was found dead in the bathtub of her hotel room. It was reported that she died of accidental drowning.

