Tuesday Treat: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding picture is mesmerising and cannot be missed

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has treated fans with an amazing throwback candid picture of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from their wedding day.

, son of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, made his debut, as a child artist in his father's film Mera Naam Joker in the year 1970. As an adult, his first lead role was opposite Dimple Kapadia in the teen romance Bobby in 1973. Between 1973 and 2000, Kapoor starred as the romantic lead in 92 films like Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie, Karz, Chandni and more. Chintu ji has entertained the audience with many amazing films like Love Aaj Kal, Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, Mulk and more.

Today, we came across a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor with his wife and actress which was shared by their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram story. The picture is from their wedding day. In this candid photo, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor look absolutely mesmerising as they flash their million-dollar smile. While Rishi looks handsome donning a white suit, Neetu Kapoor looks pretty in the saree. She has paired her look with beautiful accessories.

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Singh, with whom he had worked with in many films, in 1980 and their wedding was the talk-of-the-town as Neetu was at the peak of her career and had left it despite starring in many hit films. Rishi did not want her to pursue acting after marriage and hence had told her to wrap her projects.

In the other throwback picture shared by Riddhima, Kapoor can be seen dancing with his mother. Donning a black suit Rishi Kapoor looks suave as he shakes a leg with his mother Krishna. Sharing the pic, Riddhima wrote, "Reunited with his most favourite person."

Rishi Kapoor bid adieu to the world on 30th April 2020. The veteran actor had been battling leukemia and had returned home last year in September after being treated for the same in New York. On 29th April, 67-year-old, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised since he had trouble breathing. The news of his sudden demise was shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter, who expressed his sorrow. The entire industry was shaken with his demise.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×