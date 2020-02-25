Is Twinkle Khanna the reason why Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra have never worked in a film since 2005?

Priyanka Chopra made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2003 in Andaaz opposite Akshay Kumar. As per reports the actor had an extramarital affair with Priyanka.

Bollywood is famously known for its link ups and breakups. Many couples in the industry have grabbed headlines with their affairs. Even today many rumours are floating around celebrities dating each other. When we talk about affairs that stole the limelight how can we forget and . There was a time when these two were reportedly dating each other and their affair had created a stir on social media. After being engaged twice to actress Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of actor's Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Akshay married her on 17 January 2001.

Despite being married and having a son, as per reports the actor had an extramarital affair with Priyanka. Priyanka made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2003 in Andaaz opposite Akki. As per reports, PeeCee and Akki came closer while romancing on-screen. Their on-screen pair was loved so much that they both were signed together in many films including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz and Waqt: The Race Against Time. Their closeness increased in the year 2004 during the shoot of Aitraaz. Rumours about the two getting way close to each other started floating around which did not go down well with Kumar's wife Twinkle.

During the shoot of a film in Goa, it is reported, that Twinkle reached the set and had a heated argument with Akshay which turned into an ugly fight. According to the reports, Twinkle fought with Akki in front of the whole team and even slapped him for his behaviour. After the huge fight, Akshay took Twinkle and left from the sets. Twinkle made Akshay promise her that he would not work with Priyanka ever again. Akshay and Priyanka were last seen in the 2005 film Waqt: The Race Against Time and till now, the two have not worked together in any film.



In 2014, Priyanka was told that Akshay wants to work with her again. On this, the actress said that first of all, she doesn't think he said that. She further said that she is not somebody who sits and wonders who her co-actors will be for a film. She will always pick her films based on the script. If something interesting comes by, it does not matter who her co-actors are. During an interaction with Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat, Akshay opened up about not working with PeeCee. He said, "There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It's not like I don't want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra. Let us call Priyanka Chopra and check if she has an issue with me. That way you will know for sure."



Since then, Priyanka and Akshay have not worked together in any film and we guess it will be the same since the actress now spends most of her time in the US with hubby Nick Jonas.

