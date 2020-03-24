Was Govinda's actual number used in Haseena Maan Jayegi track What is Mobile Number?

Did you know that Govinda's actual number was used in the popular track What is Mobile Number from the 1999 movie Haseena Maan Jayegi starring Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt?

Actor Govinda has given us some amazing films like Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Haseena Maan Jayegi and much more. During the 1980s, Govinda started out as an action and dancing hero and reinvented himself as a comedy hero in the '90s. His dance moves still make everyone go gaga over him. In most of his movies, he has been paired with Karisma Kapoor and fans still love this Jodi. The duo also collaborated with Sanjay Dutt and director David Dhawan from time to time.

But Haseena Maan Jaayegi remains one of David Dhawan and Govinda’s best film. Talking about Haseena Maan Jayegi, the movie was released on 25 June 1999 starring Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, and Paresh Rawal. Do you remember the famous song 'What Is Mobile Number' from this 1999 movie? The song was a big hit and its peppy tunes can still make everyone groove. But did you know that Govinda’s actual phone number was used in this popular track? Well, as per few sources there were rumours spreading that the actor's real number was used in the song.

If you remember the song very well, at the start of the song, Govinda is wearing a suit and standing near a tree holding two phones in his hand. While talking on the phone, Govinda asks whether the number dialed is "982102616, BPL?" and on the other phone, he asks whether the number is "9820026235, Max Touch?" We are not sure which one is Govinda's actual number but in the entire song, Govinda has said these two mobile numbers and as per speculations one of the mobile numbers is of the actor.

Check out the song here:

We wonder if Govinda had actually started getting calls from his fans after the song was released? However, the rumours have not been confirmed yet. The mystery still remains with Govinda and his team.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More