WATCH: Aamir Khan's epic reaction when asked if he would beat Baahubali's box office business

While Aamir Khan's PK and Dangal created a storm at the box office, it was SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 that left everyone shook. See Aamir's response below.

If there is one Indian actor who has successfully managed to set new box office records with his movies it is undoubtedly . With a track record of hit films largely, Aamir has raised the bar higher with his experimental films and characters. While he first starred as a child artist in his uncle's film Yaadon Ki Baarat in 1973, Aamir began his acting journey with a little known film titled Holi in 1984. If you do a quick Google search now, you surely wouldn't recognise a young Aamir. While many thought that Aamir would continue his journey as an actor after Holi, Aamir took a long break.

The 'Dangal' actor returned to the silver screen only four years later with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. It was this film that put Aamir under the spotlight. Not just Aamir, but the film also worked wonders for Juhi Chawla. The film proved to be a huge success at the box office and this college tale is reminisced to this day with many fondly remembering Aamir for his beloved role as Raj. In the '90s, Aamir Khan went on to find great success at the box office with films like Dil, Raja Hindustani, Sarfarosh and Andaz Apna Apna among others.

At a time, when he faced stiff competition from actors like , and . It was in the early aughts that Aamir revamped himself after the massive success of his Oscar-nominated film Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai. Aamir remained absent from the big screen for quite sometime and returned with films like Rang De Basanti and Taare Zameen Par. By then, Aamir had established himself as an actor par excellence. Reinvention seemed to be the key and looked like the actor was succeeding at it.

The actor changed the tide when his film Ghajini hit the theatres. It was with Aamir Khan's this film that the 100 crore club was first formed. Ghajini became the first Indian film to surpass Rs 100 crores at the box office and make history. Aamir broke his own record two years later in 2009 when 3 Idiots released. The Rajkummar Hirani directorial set the box office cash registers ringing and opened the doors for Rs 200 crore club in Indian cinema.

If the audiences probably thought that was all, Aamir took the box office by storm once more with PK in 2014. This time around he set a new benchmark with the 300 crore club. While PK opened the gates, Aamir's Dangal in 2016 beat all records and became his highest grossing films.

While Aamir's PK and Dangal created a storm at the box office, it was SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 that left everyone shook. The action-drama witnessed a box office reception like no other. The film grossed Rs 518.94 crore in all languages in India alone. Beating all records set by Aamir, Baahubali stood tall and strong.

With hopes riding at an all-time high, Aamir was set to return in 2018 with his most ambitious project ever -- Thugs of Hindostan. Termed to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Bollywood, the expectations were quite high. So, it came as no surprise when Aamir was questioned about beating Baahubali's box office business with his film. Weeks before Thugs could release, Aamir had appeared on 's Koffee With Karan.

On the show, Aamir was asked if he planned to cross the business of Baahubali. Aamir replied, "Oh Baapre! You know am specially nervous with this film. Actually the one reason is.. you know people are used to seeing my films with some message in it or some concept. This is a film which is really a mainstream kind of a film." It was only weeks later that Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, , Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir released and massively tanked at the box office.

For a film that was made on a budget of almost Rs 220 crore, Thugs only managed to earn a decent Rs 140 crore approximately. While it did not even come close to Baahubali's box office business, it definitely taught Aamir a harsh lesson who acknowledged his failure. He said, "Every director that I work with, they are good and their intentions are good. We all aim to make a good film but sometimes it doesn't happen. Filmmaking is difficult. I'm a team player. If my director has gone wrong, I've gone wrong with him."

Well, we are sure Aamir will bounce back with his next film Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×