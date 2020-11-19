  1. Home
WATCH: Soon to be dad Virat Kohli playing with Dhoni's daughter Ziva in throwback video is all things adorable

Come January 2021, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be parents and with less than two months to go for baby Virushka, we stumbled upon an old video of the cricketer.
24620 reads Mumbai Updated: November 19, 2020 06:13 pm
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took the world of Bollywood and cricket by storm when they announced that they will soon be welcoming a new member to the family. Back in August, the couple shared an adorable snap in which the actress could be seen flaunting her baby bump. Come January 2021, Virat and Anushka will be parents and with less than two months to go for baby Virushka, we stumbled upon an old video of the dad-to-be Virat playing with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni. 

In the video, Virat can be seen sitting on the grass with baby Ziva with someone shooting a video of them. The cricketer then sneakily goes on to remove a sound of cat as he says 'Meow'. An alert Ziva then looks at Virat and goes on to ask 'Kaun Kiya'. Virat and Ziva can then be seen engaging in some fun banter as they both play around and say 'meow meow'.

Check out the adorable video of Virat Kohli and Ziva Dhoni below: 

Well, this video proves that Virat will definitely be a doting dad to his and Anushka's child. 

Announcing their pregnancy, the couple had shared the same photo with the same caption which read, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." The couple were recently together at the IPL 2020 where Anushka even attended a few of Virat's matches and her presence at the stadium in no time became viral on social media, thanks to their fans and fan clubs.  

