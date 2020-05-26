WATCH: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set the stage on fire with an impromptu dance on Dola Re Dola

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took us down the memory lane after 14 years as she performed on the song Dola Re Dola from Devdas while promoting Sarbjit on the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

actress and winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya the same year. Her first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama Jeans in the year 1998 following which she achieved wider success. The film earned Rai praise for her acting and dancing skills. Jeans was later submitted as India's official entry to the Academy Awards for 1998. In 1999, Aishwarya starred in the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which became a significant turning point in her career. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starred and , Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam emerged as a major commercial success.

In the year 2002, Aishwarya starred alongside Shahrukh Khan and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love-saga Devdas. She played the role of Paro (Parvati), the love interest of the protagonist (played by SRK). The film was screened at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival and was featured by Time in their listing of the "10 best films of the millennium". Aish's performance as Paro was praised by all and the actress once again struck a chord with the audiences. The best part of the film was the song Dola Re Dola when the audience got a chance to see two beautiful and amazing actresses Madhuri and Aishwarya dance together. The song was a treat for all Aishwarya and Madhuri fans and still, everyone goes gaga to see the two groove on this song.

Watching Aishwarya dance is like a cherry on top. The actress is an amazing dancer and has time and again proved her undying love for dance. In the year 2016, during the promotions of Sarbjit, Aishwarya took us down a memory lane when she showed off her amazing dance moves on the song Dola Re Dola. What happened was, Aishwarya along with her team Randeep Hooda and Omung Kumar had come to promote their film Sarbjit on the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. During the show, someone requested Aish to dance on her hit song from 'Devdas' and the actress couldn't say no. In fact, Aishwarya was so excited to dance on Dola Re Dola that she kicked off her heels and made everyone nostalgic as she danced on the song leaving her fans awestruck.

Looking stunning donning a blue colored long skirt and a golden coloured top, the actress not only made the audiences go gaga over her amazing performance but even the show's judge Mika Singh went crazy on seeing the actress groove on the song that later he joined Aishwarya in doing the signature step of Dola Re Dola. Aishwarya had set the stage on fire with an impromptu dance. The actress even shook a leg on Dhoom Machale as the contestants sang her famous song on stage.

How often do you get to see a Singer, Actor, Director dance on Dola Re?! @MikaSingh @RandeepHooda @OmungKumar pic.twitter.com/mT3mXtJa8D — Sarbjit Movie (@SarbjitMovie) May 5, 2016

Talking about Dola Re Dola, the song was composed by Ismail Darbar, with lyrics provided by Nusrat Badr, and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal and KK. Dola Re Dola was well received, becoming a hit due to the unique dance duet between Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. Talking about Devdas, based on the 1917 Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Devdas, this is the third Hindi version and the first film version of the story in Hindi done in colour. The film is set in the early 1900s and follows as Devdas, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood sweetheart, Paro, played by Aishwarya Rai. However, the rejection of this marriage by his own family sparks his descent into alcohol, ultimately leading to his emotional deterioration and him seeking refuge with a courtesan played by Madhuri Dixit.

Meanwhile, currently, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan which was released back in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. She will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekhsmi, and others in the lead roles. Just like everyone else, Aishwarya along with her family is in-home quarantine given the lockdown and she keeps sharing glimpses of what have they been up to, the last being a drawing of her daughter Aaradhya's.

