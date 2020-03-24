WATCH: When Alia Bhatt confessed to Parineeti & Karan that her BF did not speak to her on Valentine's Day date

Alia Bhatt herself had dished out details about her previous relationships when she appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan almost 7 years ago with Parineeti Chopra.

often hits the headlines for her relationship with boyfriend . The actors will be coming together on screen for the first time this year with Brahmastra which has garnered a huge buzz. The couple's pictures have always made its way to social media and often send their fans into a tizzy. But before Alia could start dating Ranbir, the actress was known to be in a rather serious relationship with actor Siddharth Malhotra. And much before that Alia also dated a few others.

Don't believe us? The actress herself had dished out details about her previous relationships when she appeared on 's Koffee With Karan almost seven years ago with . Today's Throwback Tuesday video is about Alia confessing that her Valentine's Day date never spoke to her.

The conversation began when Karan asked the girls if being single bothers them. To this, Parineeti said that it does bother her. However, Alia went on to explain how being single is not a bad thing but it is during the holiday season that she misses having a boyfriend by her side. The actress then went on to say that she went on to say that she finds New Year's and Valentine's Day really overrated. Karan chimed in and said, "Overrated because you don't have a boyfriend?"

To this, Alia said, "I remember once my boyfriend took me out on Valentine's Day and he didn't talk to me the whole time. So I don't think....its really overrated." Parineeti and Karan were obviously shocked with Alia's confession.

Check out Alia's candid confession below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More