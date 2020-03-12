WATCH: When Alia Bhatt created frenzy by suggesting 'Varun thinks that we should sleep at the same time'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

When Alia Bhatt's statement on Varun Dhawan during the chat show Koffee with Karan made the host Karan Johar go aww. Read on to know more:

After Kajol and , if there is one Bollywood jodi that has garnered much adulation in the last few years, it is and . The new-age onscreen couple has often won hearts since they made their debut in 's Student Of The Year in 2012. Later, they came together again in 2014, in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017, which were directed by Shashank Khaitan. Alia and Varun last shared screen space in Kalank in 2019, which tanked badly at the box office.

Fans often go into overdrive when they see Alia and Varun together and are already wanting to see them on the big screen again. Today, we stumbled upon an old video of Alia and Varun when they had appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan during the promotions of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

With just a couple of years in the industry, Alia was probably not well versed with how her statements could cause controversy. Alia, who is no stranger to online trolls, was asked during the rapid-fire round three things no one knows about her co-star Varun.

To this, the Brahmastra actress said, "He blows his nose whenever he is eating food; he is scared of turbulence and he wakes me up whenever I am sleeping. He thinks that we should sleep at the same time." Varun quickly interrupted Alia's sleep comment and said, "On the plane. Please specify these things."

Alia continued, "Whenever I am sleeping, he will wake me up. In the car, in the plane whatever." To which Karan added, "Varun and Alia just made a sweeping statement."

Varun then clarified and said, "I have not made any statement. Alia is talking shit." The entire situation was hilarious, not just for the viewers but for Karan Johar as well.

The two stars are the best of friends and share a great bond with each other. Recently, they were spotted during the festival of Holi. While Alia was accompanied by her boyfriend and actor , Varun enjoyed the festival with girlfriend Natasha Dalal by his side.

Check out the video here:

