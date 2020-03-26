WATCH: When Alia Bhatt's sister Pooja Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Karisma Kapoor had an ugly fight

Did you know that there was a time when Alia Bhatt's step-sister Pooja Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin sister Karisma Kapoor were not on talking terms? Read on to know more:

and are one happy couple. Fans go gaga on seeing this couple and are eagerly waiting for the two to get married soon. But did you know that there was a time when Alia Bhatt's step-sister Pooja Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin sister Karisma Kapoor were not on talking terms and had an ugly fight in public? There was a time when both Pooja and Karisma both were the top actresses in Bollywood. There were rumours that Pooja had spoken about Karisma and Kareena Kapoor's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita's separation.

On Pooja Bhatt's comment on Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Karisma said to a magazine that what is her fault in all this? This is Pooja Bhatt who has spoken badly about her parents and hence even she had to answer her back. Pooja has no right to speak about her parents. Even Maisha Koirala without any reason had called Karisma a mixed-up kid and Karisma gave her also an upfront answer. Now all's well between the two and they both get very well with each other. Infact, not only Karisma and Pooja but the entire Kapoor family get along very well with the Bhatt's. Infact, Kareena and Alia are all set to collaborate together in 's Takht.

Alia is often seen spending time and posing with the Kapoor family. Ranbir and Alia's pictures always set the internet on fire. From their vacation pics to their Instagram posts, fans go in awe of the two. From the start of this year, rumours of Ranbir and Alia's wedding has been surfing on the internet. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karisma was seen in ZEE5's web series Mentalhood which has got great reviews and has been loved by the audience. On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt was busy working with Alia and Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2.

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

