WATCH: When Dharmendra took a funny dig at Amitabh Bachchan & said he is 'very busy, I am not at all busy'

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about working with Dharmendra after a long time in the 2204 film Hum Kaun Hai? Read to know more.

Two legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra famous known as Jai and Veeru have entertained the audience together in many films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ram Balram, Andha Kanoon (in which they made a guest appearance), and more. In the year 2004, Big B and Dharmendra collaborated on a movie titled Hum Kaun Hai? which was directed by Ravi Shankar Sharma. The movie was the remake of the American film The Others starring Nicole Kidman. As we all know, Mr. Bachchan and Dharmendra share a great rapport with each other. Since Sholay, the two share a great friendship with each other.

During the shoot of Hum Kaun Hai? in a BTS video, Dharmendra revealed how he came on board for this movie. The veteran actor said that a common friend of Amitabh Bachchan and him had called up and said that he is making a film that also has Amitabh Bachchan in it and if Dharmendra agrees to do the film it will be like a cherry on top. The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor agreed to work on the film as he shares a great rapport with Big B onscreen and off-screen as well. The veteran actor further said, "We (Amitabh Bachchan and him) don't get to meet each other often nowadays as Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) is very busy and I am not at all busy. So when I met him on the sets of Hum Kaun Hai? all the good memories came back to my mind."

During the shoot of Hum Kaun Hai? Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra had also played a prank call on someone which left everyone on the sets in splits. Talking about working with Dharmendra, the Badla actor had said that he and Dharamji are working together after a very long time and he is happy that they both are coming together in front of the camera again.

Talking about returning back on-screen as an actor in Hum Kaun Hai? Dharmendra said that his soul was hinting him that his fans want him to come back on-screen and even his soul wanted him to make a comeback for which he has been writing 2-4 scripts. He further added, "I cannot sit without a camera. The thing I was dying to face when I was at Sahnewal. It feels again that I am in Sahnewal and I am dying to get in front of the camera. I want to be an actor again. It feels like it was a dream that came and went by. Was I actually an actor? When I try to remember, I am not getting the memories. It feels as if I have lost my 40-42 years."

Meanwhile, talking about Hum Kaun Hai? the movie also starring Dimple Kapadia received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. The movie failed to perform well at the box office.

Check out the video here:

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×