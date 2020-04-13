WATCH: When Karan Johar REVEALED some secrets about Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt & others

Did you know that Karan Johar had called Kareena Kapoor Khan as an informer and Ranbir Kapoor as a broadcaster on The Kapil Sharma Show? The filmmaker even revealed few secrets about Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and others.

son of Hiroo Johar and producer Yash Johar, made his directorial debut in the year 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring , Kajol and Rani Mukerji. He has given some amazing films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and much more as a director. The filmmaker has also entertained the audience as a producer with films like Dostana, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Good Newwz and much more.

Having worked with almost every actor in the Bollywood industry, Karan shares a great rapport with them. He also hosts the famous chat show Koffee With Karan where almost all the Bollywood celebrities have graced the couch. Knowing Bollywood celebrities inside out, on an episode in The Kapil Sharma Show, Karan revealed a few secrets of the actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Shah Rukh Khan, and much more. While he called Kareena the gossiper, he called Ranbir as the broadcaster. He even spilled out some beans of showing her crazy love for animals during the shoot of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Here's what the filmmaker had to say. Starting with Bebo, Karan said to Kapil Sharma, "Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are the information and broadcasting industry. Kareena gets all the information and her broadcasting partner is Ranbir. There is no news in the industry that Kareena doesn't know. She gets up in the morning and her information counter is open. She goes online on Twitter, Instagram and by evening she knows everything. Who's wearing what, who's coming and going from which airport, who's doing what with who, who's not doing what with who, she knows everything. And in the evening, when I call up Ranbir, it's already been broadcasted."

Talking about and Anushka, the Student Of The Year director said, "Sidharth Malhotra has a great love for animals. If something happens to a human being, tears will never be seen in his eyes, he is a very big supporter of animal welfare like Anushka Sharma. And she has the same problem. She was giving a shot for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and in mid-shot, she turned away and saw that a dog was crossing the road without an owner and she just ran away. I thought something had gotten into her and later I saw she ran across the road and picked up the dog. And Sidharth has his own dog named Oscar and I think he loves Oscar the most. That is his Oscar."

Spilling beans about , Karan said, "Deepika Padukone is very tall, beautiful and sexy but she is very oversensitive. Many people may not know this because she sits like a boy, when she dances the steps are always perfect but in terms of her heart, she is very oversensitive. She cries very easily."

Talking about his best friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the Takht director said, "One thing about Shah Rukh Khan is that he can spend over four hours in the bathroom. And neither I nor Gauri (Khan) and his kids (Aryan, Suhana, Abram) are able to understand what he does in there. When he says that he is going to the bathroom, we all go NOOOOO!!! because then four hours are gone. We don't know if he makes the bathroom his library or his office because normally, no one spends four hours in a bathroom. When he goes to the bathroom just calculate four hours and the other thing when Shah Rukh says that he is ten minutes away, never believe him. He may be in Thane and you in Malabar Hills but he will still say 'I'm just ten minutes away'. But he is Shah Rukh Khan, so waiting for him is okay."

Lastly revealing about his favourite student, Alia Bhatt, Karan said, "Alia Bhatt is actually very clever. People don't know about this. Just one day, she wasn't able to say the President's name and everyone started joking about her. Actually, there is no girl in the industry more clever than Alia Bhatt. She's very bright. She truly is her father's daughter and she listens to some clever lines from her father everyday and tells us."

Well, Karan has indeed given fans a lot of information about their favourite stars in this episode. The episode surely looked like a fun one to be watched during this lockdown.

Check out the entire video here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More