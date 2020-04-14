WATCH: When Kareena Kapoor was given best actor award for Omkara by Saif in Shahid Kapoor's presence

We stumbled upon an old video of Kareena Kapoor Khan being bestowed with the Best Actor-- Female award for her performance in Omkara by future husband Saif Ali Khan at the time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses the film industry has. From Jab We Met to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kareena has left an indelible impression on the minds of many aspiring actors. One of the many applauded roles Kareena has played includes Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara. Released in 2006, Kareena's performance as Dolly Mishra in Omkara is reminisced to this day. And today, we stumbled upon an old video of Kareena being bestowed with the Best Actor-- Female award for her performance in Omkara.

For the unversed, Kareena was dating at the time and the lovebirds were Bollywood's IT couple. Kareena had worked alongside Saif in Omkara and was presented the award by none other than and Saif at the time. Yes, you heard that right.

In the video, you can see lovebirds Kareena and Shahid adorably sitting next to each other and twinning in black. When her name is announced, an ecstatic Kareena can be seen hugging and kissing Shahid and sister Karisma Kapoor. She then goes on stage and accepts the award from . In her thankyou speech, Kareena dedicated the award to Vishal Bhardwaj. She also goes on to thank Shahid specifically as well as her family. "I'd like to thank my mother, my sister, Shahid, all my friends for giving me this love and support that they always have," said Kareena.

Wondering what was Shahid's reaction to Bebo's speech? Well, from the looks of it, he quietly admired her.

Check out the video below:

