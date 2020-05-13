WATCH: When little Janhvi Kapoor presented the Best Actor Award for Devdas to Shah Rukh Khan

Little Janhvi Kapoor along with Boney Kapoor and Preity Zinta presented the Best Actor Award for Devdas to Shah Rukh Khan in this throwback video shared by a fan.

and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2018 with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie was the remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat. It featured Janhvi as a young upper-class girl whose life turns tragic after she elopes with a lower-class boy. The movie was a commercial success and earned Janhvi the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Dhadak is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Being the daughter of famous actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Janhvi earned fame and recognition way before her entry in Bollywood.

Recently, we came across a throwback video where Janhvi is seen handing over an award to at an award function. In the video shared by a fan, we can see little Janhvi who looks adorable donning a black dress standing with daddy Boney Kapoor at the award function. The two share the stage with actress Priety Zinta. Boney Kapoor lifts Janhvi up as they announce the Best Actor Award. After Preity announces Shah Rukh's name who wins the Best Actor Award for his 2002 film Devdas, the superstar comes up on the stage to collect the award.

As King Khan goes up at the stage looking charming all suited up in black, he kisses Janhvi on her cheeks as he receives the award. Later, they all pose for some pictures for the camera. But what caught our attention was Janhvi who was not ready to leave Boney Kapoor's hand in the entire video and the two gave major father and daughter goals.

Check out the video here:

Janhvi often posts adorable pictures of their father and her sister on her social media posts. After her mother Sridevi's death, Boney Kapoor has stood like a strong pillar and has been a constant support to both his daughters. During the promotions of Dhadak as well, Boney Kapoor and Khushi were with Janhvi throughout and supported the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janvhi has a couple of releases coming soon; however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date will be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao.

