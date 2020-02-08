WATCH: When Ranbir Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor’s dance performance compelled Jitendra to call them Volcano & Tsunami

Sonam and Ranbir had arrived on the sets of dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' (season 2), which was then judged by Jeetendra, Shiamak Davar and Urmila Matondkar to promote their movie.

and made their debut in Bollywood in the 2007 film Saawariya. Produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saawariya is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's short story "White Nights", which was also remade into Tamil as Iyarkai. Rumours of the two dating each other were also doing rounds at that time. But after their movie, they broke up with each other. Though the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial failed to click at the box office, the two stars of the movie were well recognised post the release.

Today, we came across a video of Sonam and Ranbir dancing on the title track of Saawariya and we just can't take our eyes off them. Sonam and Ranbir had arrived on the sets of dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' (season 2), which was then judged by Jeetendra, Shiamak Davar and Urmila Matondkar to promote their movie. The two made a terrific entry and set the stage on fire with their amazing dance moves leaving the judges and the audience awestruck. While Jitendra could not stop praising Sonam and Ranbir, Urmila and Shiamak could not stop smiling.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's video here:

Currently, Ranbir is dating and Sonam Kapoor married to Anand Ahuja in the year 2018. On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan and Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. The movie was based on a book by Anuja Chauhan and was directed by Abhishek Sharma. Ranbir and Sonam were seen together in the 2018 film Sanju.

