WATCH: When Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor & Tiger Shroff starred in a 1993 patriotic music video with their dads

Bollywood is known to have many filmy families. From the Kapoor's to the Khan's, the film industry has nurtured talented artists who step into the industry with a full filmy background. One of them is actor who comes from a family full of veteran actors. From Raj Kapoor to his own father , Ranbir comes from a long legacy that is known to have its roots in film and theatre. Apart from the talented actor, other stars who come from a filmy background include Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Tiger Shroff.

So it shouldn't surprise you if these actors ever made appearances in videos or films in their childhood. Well, even 's son Aryan also starred in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham for that matter. Today, we take you back in time when Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starred in a patriotic music video back in 1993.

Yes, you heard that right. A young Ranbir and Sonam and Tiger as a toddler can be seen with their respective actor-dads Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in a video titled, 'Pyaar Ki Ganga Bahe'. The video was released for television audiences at a time when patriotic theme songs used to be very popular. Another hugely popular song at the time was 'Mile sur mera tumhara’.

Check out the video below to see Ranbir, Sonam and Tiger as kids:

