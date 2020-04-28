WATCH: When Salman Khan shed fake tears after Shah Rukh Khan shared his Best Actor award with him in 1998

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been friends since the '90s but their friendship has also hit rock bottom on quite a few occasions. Take a look at one memorable event in their life below.

The two most popular Khan's in Bollywood are undoubtedly and . The actors are known for their massive fan following on social media and films over the years which has generated this craze. The stars live in Mumbai's Bandra and their birthday's are an event in Mumbai's calendar. With streets blocked and heavy police deployed, SRK and Salman Khan prove with every passing year that their fan base is a loyal one. The actors have been friends since the '90s but their friendship has also hit rock bottom on quite a few occasions. One would remember the infamous brawl between SRK and Salman back in 2008.

However, before things went south, they were friends on camera as well as off it. So much so that Shah Rukh even shared his Best Actor award he won for Dil toh Pagal Hai in 1998. Yes, you heard that right. The incident happened at the time when SRK was on a winning streak as he was delivering hits at the box office.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai was a massive hit and SRK's acting and chemistry was much spoken about. He bagged the award at the 1998 Zee Cine awards and was presented by his close friend Kajol. In the video, Salman and SRK can be seen sitting next to each other. When the award is announced, Shah Rukh Khan kissed his wife sitting next to him and headed towards the stage. Late director Yash Chopra is also seen in the video as he gives SRK a warm hug on his win.

On stage, SRK's humour was at the forefront as he thanked all those associated with the film. He started off his thank you speech by saying, "Am very spoilt. This is the first time am coming on stage where people have more awards than me." He added, "It's always wonderful to get this award. I would obviously like to thank Yash Chopra and the whole unit of Dil Toh Pagal Hai for making this possible." SRK then smoothly switched the subject and said, "There is a very close friend of mine who keeps saying, 'Shah Rukh tujhe hamesha award milta hai, mujhe nahi milta'. So am going to call on stage a gentleman who will thank everyone on my behalf. May I have on stage please Salman Khan."

Salman, who was sitting right in the front row, smiled wide and came on stage. When he was there, the actor poked fun, removed his glasses and started shedding fake tears. He then hilariously said, "I would like to thank Shah Rukh's cook, his driver and his wit. Thank you very much for this award Shah Rukh." Salman's speech left everyone in splits and the actor actually walked off the stage with SRK's award.

Check out SRK and Salman's video below:

The video will definitely remind you of how far award shows have come in today's day and age. Not only have award shows become garish and over the top, but it also seems to have lost its credibility over the years. These were undoubtedly simpler times when a large number of celebs also attended these kind of shows.

What is your take on Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's video below? Let us know in the comments below.

