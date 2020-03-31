WATCH: When Shah Rukh Khan apologised his fans for smoking and told them will try to give it up
Shah Rukh Khan, who is also known as the Badshah of Bollywood, made his debut in 1992 with Deewana. From portraying negative roles in Darr, Baazigar and other movies to playing a romantic hero in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and others, King Khan has always maintained to struck a chord with the audiences for his performances and undying charm. Fans love and adore him a lot, but there is this one habit of his that not many are fond of. And that is his smoking.
Shah Rukh is a chain-smoker and everyone is aware of that. The actor has several times in his interview said that he will stop smoking as it is a bad habit. But did you know that SRK had apologised to his fans for smoking? During the promotions of his 2006 film Don, the superstar in a chat show was asked by one of the audiences that was it ironic for the superstar to launch an anti-Cancer product in spite of being a chain-smoker? To this SRK said, "Yeah, it is ironic. See I don't take polio injections anymore but I do tell people to take polio injections. I have always said it and I will say it again and again, I am trying to quit smoking and smoking is not good for health and it is something that I should and Inshallah as soon as I can do. But there was a reason that whenever there is a product being launched, which gives me money I do it and whenever there is a product being launched which does some kind of goodness, not out of guilt but out of just the fact that I am a little educated, I think if I can promote it for the country, mankind and myself I'll do it."
Talking about the emotional reason behind launching the product, the Dilwale actor further said, "The day I was called by the company was my father's death anniversary who had died of cancer. So, I just felt as if I am doing a prayer for him in his memory. But yes irony aside, I think smoking is no good and I am really sorry and I apologise that I smoke and I will try and give it up. "
King Khan further said that just before he came to the show his friend advised him to do acupressure which will help him to quit smoking; he did not try that but he did give up smoking for a month. He said, "Specifically, I realise it more now because of my kids. I think they don't like me smoking and earlier, when I did not have children when people asked me, "Would you mind if your kid smoked?" I used to say, "Yeah. It's his life man." But now that I have kids I wouldn't like them to smoke."
Check out the video here:
Add new comment