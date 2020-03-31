WATCH: When Shah Rukh Khan apologised his fans for smoking and told them will try to give it up

Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan who was a chain smoker had once apologised to his fans for smoking and said that he would try and give it up as it is not good habit?

, who is also known as the Badshah of Bollywood, made his debut in 1992 with Deewana. From portraying negative roles in Darr, Baazigar and other movies to playing a romantic hero in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and others, King Khan has always maintained to struck a chord with the audiences for his performances and undying charm. Fans love and adore him a lot, but there is this one habit of his that not many are fond of. And that is his smoking.

Shah Rukh is a chain-smoker and everyone is aware of that. The actor has several times in his interview said that he will stop smoking as it is a bad habit. But did you know that SRK had apologised to his fans for smoking? During the promotions of his 2006 film Don, the superstar in a chat show was asked by one of the audiences that was it ironic for the superstar to launch an anti-Cancer product in spite of being a chain-smoker? To this SRK said, "Yeah, it is ironic. See I don't take polio injections anymore but I do tell people to take polio injections. I have always said it and I will say it again and again, I am trying to quit smoking and smoking is not good for health and it is something that I should and Inshallah as soon as I can do. But there was a reason that whenever there is a product being launched, which gives me money I do it and whenever there is a product being launched which does some kind of goodness, not out of guilt but out of just the fact that I am a little educated, I think if I can promote it for the country, mankind and myself I'll do it."

Talking about the emotional reason behind launching the product, the Dilwale actor further said, "The day I was called by the company was my father's death anniversary who had died of cancer. So, I just felt as if I am doing a prayer for him in his memory. But yes irony aside, I think smoking is no good and I am really sorry and I apologise that I smoke and I will try and give it up. "

King Khan further said that just before he came to the show his friend advised him to do acupressure which will help him to quit smoking; he did not try that but he did give up smoking for a month. He said, "Specifically, I realise it more now because of my kids. I think they don't like me smoking and earlier, when I did not have children when people asked me, "Would you mind if your kid smoked?" I used to say, "Yeah. It's his life man." But now that I have kids I wouldn't like them to smoke."

