Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani played a prank on Arshad Warsi on KBC season 3

Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani were the guests on the hot seat during the promotions of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S on KBC season 3 which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

The most talked-about Indian television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is based on the British program Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Kaun Banega Crorepati also called KBC has so far aired 11 seasons till 2019 which was hosted by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. But in 2007, was the host of KBC season 3 due to Amitabh Bachchan's ill health. Big B fell ill in 2006 while shooting for the second season. He came back with season 4 and is still the amazing host of the show.

Today, we came across a video of the show which is from 2007 when SRK had hosted the show. Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani were the guests on the hot seat during the promotions of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. During the question and answer round, Shah Rukh came up with a plan to play a prank on their co-star Arshad Warsi. He said that they will ask him a question and tell him that the question is for Rs 2 Crores. Then King Khan told the computer to display a Rs 2 crore question on the screen. After discussing the answers with Boman and Sanjay, Shah Rukh called up Arshad who was busy shooting out of India.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan REFUTES talks of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s film)

The Happy New Year actor said to Arshad that Sanjay and Boman are stuck with a question and need his help to which Arshad hilariously replied that he also needs help. Later SRK tells him that if he tells a wrong answer they will loose 2 crores but if they tell the correct answer then this will be the first time someone will be winning Rs 2 crores. Arshad already feels the pressure and asks Sanjay to narrate the question. After too much discussion Arshad finally tells the answer which turns out to be the wrong one.

Arshad gets angry and abuses on the call while the others start laughing. Later, SRK finally told Arshad who was worried that they were playing a prank on him. Everyone burst out laughing and even Arshad. It was a fun and hilarious episode and will be remembered always.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More