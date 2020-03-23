WATCH: When Sridevi and Anil Kapoor came together to inaugurate Bollywood's first few vanity vans

One of the first few vanity vans in Bollywood, it was inaugurated by Sridevi and Anil Kapoor back in the day at Mumbai's Filmalya Studio. Check out the video below.

Did you know that Bollywood's first few vanity vans belonged to Poonam Dhillon and ex-husband Ashok Thakeria? Yes, in today's nostalgia piece we will take you down memory lane and reveal what Bollywood's first few vanity vans looked like. In a video shared by YouTube channel Lehren Retro, one can get a glimpse of the vanity van which is parked in Mumbai's Filmalya Studio in the suburbs. Not just that, the entire vanity van can be seen covered with flowers and Poonam Dhillon and her then husband Ashok in the frame.

In what looks like a video from the late '80s, can be seen arriving in pretty blue saree with her hair, sunglasses and makeup doing all the talking. The late actress looks picture perfect. Soon after Sridevi, Anil Kapoor can be seen arriving and the actor looks dapper in his casual yet smart outfit. Anil's black hat is a show stealer. The actors then go on to inaugurate the vanity van by cutting the red ribbon. The moment seems to be a historic one as it shows the two stars also taking a tour inside the vanity van. Poonam Dhillon, too, is all smiles as she can be seen greeting the stars and interacting with them.

