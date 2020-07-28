  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: When Sushant Singh Rajput channeled his inner MS Dhoni during a game of cricket with friends

In the video, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen putting his batting skills on display as he channels his inner MS Dhoni. Check out the video below.
25112 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput,NostalgiaWATCH: When Sushant Singh Rajput channeled his inner MS Dhoni during a game of cricket with friends.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been more than 40 days since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, but the actor continues to make headlines for various reasons. Apart from fans seeking justice after his tragic and shocking demise, many others have continued to share videos and photos of the actor making sure his memory lives on. Today, we chanced upon another such video of the actor playing cricket with his friends. 

In the video, Sushant can be seen putting his batting skills on display as he channels his inner MS Dhoni. The video also shows the late actor demonstrating different batting styles. For the unversed, Sushant had also played Indian cricketer MS Dhoni in his biopic titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and further catapulted the late actor to fame. 

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are still investigating Sushant's tragic demise who died by suicide on 14 June, 2020. On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was questioned in the case. Today, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was spotted at the Amboli Police station to record his statement in the matter. Apart from these two, Karan Johar and his manager will also be questioned this week. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Post Mahesh Bhatt, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records his statement; PICS

So far statements of at least 40 people have been recorded in Sushant’s death case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi and others. Kangana Ranaut also has been summoned by the cops. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement