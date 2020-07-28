WATCH: When Sushant Singh Rajput channeled his inner MS Dhoni during a game of cricket with friends

In the video, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen putting his batting skills on display as he channels his inner MS Dhoni. Check out the video below.

It has been more than 40 days since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, but the actor continues to make headlines for various reasons. Apart from fans seeking justice after his tragic and shocking demise, many others have continued to share videos and photos of the actor making sure his memory lives on. Today, we chanced upon another such video of the actor playing cricket with his friends.

In the video, Sushant can be seen putting his batting skills on display as he channels his inner MS Dhoni. The video also shows the late actor demonstrating different batting styles. For the unversed, Sushant had also played Indian cricketer MS Dhoni in his biopic titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and further catapulted the late actor to fame.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are still investigating Sushant's tragic demise who died by suicide on 14 June, 2020. On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was questioned in the case. Today, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was spotted at the Amboli Police station to record his statement in the matter. Apart from these two, and his manager will also be questioned this week.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Post Mahesh Bhatt, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records his statement; PICS

So far statements of at least 40 people have been recorded in Sushant’s death case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi and others. also has been summoned by the cops.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×