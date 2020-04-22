WATCH: When Tara Sutaria bowled over Farah Khan with her performance while giving an audition for a show

Did you know that Tara Sutaria had surprised filmmaker Farah Khan and music singer and composer Anu Malik with her performance in Sony TV’s Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega?

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 in Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. The movie also starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff was produced by , Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions. Tara portrayed the role of Mridula aka Mia in the film. The actress' performance in the film was appreciated by the audience and everyone fell in love with her character. She then portrayed the role of Zoya a mute girl in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. The movie also starring , Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh saw a decent run at the box office.

But Tara achieved popularity even before her debut in Bollywood. The actress started her television career as a child artist in 2010 with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir in 2012 and Oye Jassie in 2013. But did you know that the actress had surprised Farah Khan and music composer Anu Malik with her performance in Sony TV’s Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega when she was a teenager? Recently, we came across a throwback video of Tara dressed up in a cute yellow coloured ballerina outfit.

In the video, Tara Sutaria is seen auditioning for the show Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega which was judged by Farah Khan and Anu Malik. Tara started her performance with the song “Pal Pal Har Pal” from Lage Raho Munna Bhai and then goes onto singing an opera leaving the audience and judges stunned. She ends the video by showing some of her ballerina skills. Her performance was loved by Farah and Anu and they were all praises for this actress. Farah Khan was so impressed by her talent, complimenting on her voice, she said, “You have a quality ki tum international talent ban sakti ho" (You have a quality that you can make you an international talent).

Calling her multi-talented, Anu Malik even appreciated her ballet dance. In the video, Tara also revealed that she wanted to grow up to be a chef and a singer.

