Wayback Wednesday: When Sridevi scolded Khushi Kapoor for interrupting her interview; Watch

Sridevi was not only a superstar but also a doting mom to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. In a throwback video, we can see Khushi interrupting her mom’s interview and then getting scolded by her. Check it out.

One of the most popular female superstars in Bollywood was late legendary star . The star of English Vinglish wasn’t just popular in India but across the globe due to her prolific career. But, despite being an extremely busy star, Sridevi always found time to spend with her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi. She always doted on them and every time, Sridevi shared photos with Janhvi and Khushi on social media, they went viral among her fans. However, when her kids were young, Sridevi treated them just like any mum would do.

We stumbled upon an old video in which we can see her sitting in her own house for an interview and her daughter Khushi interrupting her in the middle of the same. In the old video, Sridevi can be seen engaged in conversation when Khushi is seen running in front of her and making noise. Seeing the same, Sridevi can be seen yelling at her for coming in between her interview. She is then seen scolding Khushi and asking her to sit in one corner while she does her work.

Seeing how lovingly Sridevi scolded little Khushi, one couldn’t help but remember the legendary actress who used to dote on her kids. The video went viral a while back and it left netizens remembering the diva who entertained the audience for the longest time and then passed away back in 2018.

Check out Sridevi’s video of scolding Khushi:

Sridevi had passed away back in February 2018 due to accidental drowning. The superstar’s demise came as a hard shock to her family including Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi. Fans of the actress also were left in shock when they learnt about her untimely death due to accidental drowning. This year, on her mom’s death anniversary, Janhvi travelled to their home in South India and a prayer service was organized for close family ones. Janhvi also shared a note on social media about the same. Several times post the demise of the superstar, husband Boney Kapoor got emotional while remembering Sridevi at events.

