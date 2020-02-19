When Aamir Khan expressed his displeasure for SRK starrer Devdas to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in person

Aamir Khan is known to be Mr.Perfectionist but did you also know that he finds it extremely difficult to lie? Here's proof that the actor couldn't even fake it to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

is going all out for his next film Laal Singh Chaddha which is due to release in December this year. After the massive debacle of his last box office outing, Thugs of Hindostan, the actor is making sure he leaves no stone unturned for his upcoming drama which is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Aamir is known to be Mr.Perfectionist but did you also know that he finds it extremely difficult to lie? Taking you back to 2013, we came across a video in which the actor admitted saying the truth to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's face.



The confession happened on 's controversial show 'Koffee With Karan' almost seven years ago when the filmmaker told Aamir that he has ended up scarring half of the industry with his honesty. Karan said, "Some one told me that you turned around and even told Sanjay Leela Bhansali you did not like Devdas at Shah Rukh's house?"



To this, Aamir replied laughingly, "Arre yaar, ab woh puch rahe hai mujhe kaisi lagi toh mai kya jawab du yaar." (How do I lie if he is asking me how did I like his film?" The actor then went on to explain, "See, according to me, I never judge a film and say this is a bad film or a good film. Who am I to judge? What I do say is whether I liked it or not. I can only tell my opinion. Mujhe ye theek laga, ye theek nahi laga. I don't say the film is bad. It's not of my taste. That's it."

The star also confessed how he hates loud music and often moves film parties to his house so that he can chat with everyone. What are your thoughts on Aamir's views? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

