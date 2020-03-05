When Aamir Khan felt Shah Rukh Khan did not have 'space' in his life for the actor; Watch video

During an episode in Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan opened up on his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and the stardom Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir follow.

The three Khan's of Bollywood, , and are called as the superstars of Bollywood. The three have been entertaining the audience for such a long time and still continue to do so. They all three have a huge fan following and fans go crazy on seeing a small glimpse of them. Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman share a great bond with each other but there was a time when King Khan and Mr. Perfectionist were not on talking terms with each other for a long time.

During an episode in Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan opened up on his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. The host of the show, asked Aamir about the stardom that Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan who started their career in the same year still follow. To this, Aamir said, "You know when I came into the industry, I had no idea where I would reach. It is remarkable that there are three actors (Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir) who have got such a long span. And all three are successful and at the same time. It is not very common."

Talking about his vibe with SRK, Aamir said, "I think there is genuine regard and respect for each other's work and space. And if I have to be honest there is also a certain amount of guardedness. There is certainly a warmth but there also have been moments when there has been a fair bit of stress in the relationship if I put it very honestly." He further said that the two used to not meet that often and their lives don't converge so much that Shah Rukh and Aamir really need to. SRK is really doing great for himself and he has got a great family, great bunch of people around him, and so he doesn't feel that SRK really needs Aamir or has space in his life for Aamir.

Aamir further said, "I really genuinely wish him well. I like to see his work, I like to see his films. And as an audience, I enjoy his work as well."

Currently, Shah Rukh and Aamir are back to being friends are there as support for each other. They have buried the hatchet side and greet each other very well. Infact during the promotions of Zero, SRK had posted a pic with Aamir on his Instagram account which made the fans go gaga over their friendship all over again.

