When Aamir Khan & first wife Reena Dutta’s families told them to keep marriage hidden before QSQT released

As Throwback Thursday, we revisit Aamir Khan’s interview before the release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak where he opened up about his first wife Reena Dutta and revealed that his family wasn’t aware about their marriage.

Among the most popular Khans in Bollywood, has managed to establish a loyal fan base for himself over the years that he has worked in the industry. Be it his professional life or personal, Aamir has always been extremely open about it. From the announcement of his next film to him beginning the shoot, Mr Perfectionist always updates his fans about his work and life. However, before Aamir got his first big film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and made entry into commercial space, his close ones weren’t aware about his first marriage to his then wife Reena Dutta.

As a throwback, we go back to the archives of an interview where Aamir candidly spoke about his then wife Reena Dutta. In an interview, Aamir had opened up about his journey in Bollywood and how love of his fans makes him feel happy. However, in the same, Mr Perfectionist also revealed that back in the days, when he got married to his then ladylove Reena on April 18, 1986, only 5 of people knew about it and none of those were their parents.

Aamir said, “Sach toh yeh hai ke meri shaadi ho chuki hai. Do Saal ho chuke hai meri shaadi huye aur April 18, 1986 mein huyi thi. Uss time film (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak) ki shooting shuru nahi huyi thi. Yeh shaadi ke baare mein sirf 5 log jaante the. 3 gavaah aur 2 mere dost. Uss time mere chacha jaan, ya mere father ya Reena ke parents koi nahi janta tha ke hamari shaadi huyi hai. Kareeb November 86 mein sabko family mein pata lag chuka tha. Uss time chacha jaan, daddy aur Reena ke parents ne bhi yahi thik samjha ke iss time, yeh shaadi announce nahi kare. Film release ho jaye, shayad film ki opening achi na lage. Shayad log iss baat ko accept na kare toh ke ek shadi shuda ladka first film mein aa raha hai.”

Check out Aamir's throwback interview:

Aamir further explained what he thought about keeping his marriage a secret from the public before his first film and said, “Mujhe toh aisa nahi laga tha ke kuch farak padega. Lekin bade keh rahe the. Mujhe bhi thik laga ke risk kyu lena. Mansoor ki bhi pehli film hai, meri bhi pehli film hai. Sab log ne boht mehnat kari hai. Toh ispe kuch bura asar na pade. So decide kiya tha ke film release ho jaye, aur log dekh le, accept karle. Uske baad admit karle hum. Wohi maine kia hai.” Aamir mentioned that his then In-Laws and his parents told them to keep the marriage hidden before the release of his first film so that there is no risk to the box office success of the film. Hence, he and Reena kept their marriage hidden from the world till Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released and post that, they made the announcement.

Further, Aamir added, “Wese kuch zyada chupaya bhi nahi tha. Friends mein sabko pata tha, crew mein bhi pata tha, ek shot mein bhi woh baithi hai, laal dress mein. Agar mere career pe koi asar padta hai, toh usse mujhe kuch khaas asar nahi padta. Agar choice hai between career and wife, toh I will choose wife. I hope it doesn't make a difference to my career, but if it does then it’s too bad for me.” (We didn’t hide much as after my parents got to know, Reena was often seen on the sets of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. She is also a part of the song Papa Kehta Hai in a red dress. If knowledge about my wedding makes a difference in my career, then I don’t care much. If given a choice between my career and wife, I will choose my wife.)

In the same interview, Aamir had opened up about marriage to his then wife Reena Dutta and how their families reacted to knowing about their wedding. The two remained married for almost 16 years but their marriage eventually ended in divorce back in 2002. The two had two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan together. Later, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. However, the actor has maintained a cordial relationship with his ex wife Reena and on her 50th birthday, he joined Ira and Junaid for celebrations at her house with wife Kiran Rao.

Credits :Lehren Retro

Read More