When Aamir Khan himself stuck posters of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on people's vehicles to promote his film

Did you know that there was a time when Aamir Khan had stuck posters of his film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on people's vehicles and told them that he is the hero in the film?

made his first appearance on screen as a child actor in his uncle Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat in the year 1973. His first feature film role was in the experimental film Holi in 1984 and he began a full-time acting career in the tragic romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in the year 1988 as a lead actor opposite Juhi Chawla. His performance in the film earned him a National Film Award in the Special Mention category. Through his career spanning over thirty years in Hindi films, Khan has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema.

But did you know that there was a time when Aamir had stuck posters of his film on people's vehicles and told them that he is the hero in the film? In the early days, before Aamir stepped his foot in acting, he always dreamed of becoming a director. Due to his passion in direction he wanted admission to Pune's Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). But when Aamir told this to his father, Tahir Hussain, he clearly refused it. His father instead told him to pay attention to his studies and wanted Aamir to become an engineer or a doctor.

But Aamir was adamant to get into the industry and finally, his father agreed to it. Tahir had advised Aamir to first work with his uncle Nasir who was a director at that time. Aamir, who was keen on getting in the industry, started assisting his uncle in films. And after that, he had appeared in an experimental film Holi in 1984. Later, he got the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Aamir was too excited about this film and wanted to promote his film and let people know about it.

At that time promotions were not a thing. It was just word of mouth and through media. But Aamir thought of promoting his film on streets and it was because of this he started pasting posters of his film on people's vehicles and started telling everyone that he was the lead actor in the film. One day, Aamir was pasting his movie's poster on an auto. The auto driver got angry with the actor for doing so. But the superstar handled the situation calmly. Who knew that the boy who used to stick posters to promote his movie would become a superstar and now the actor laughs when he recalls this scenario.

Aamir Khan is the recipient of numerous awards and was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and received an honorary title from the Government of China in 2017.

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

