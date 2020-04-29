When Aamir Khan made headlines after losing his brother's custody battle against father Tahir Hussain

Aamir Khan once lost a custody battle against his father Tahir Hussain. This was regarding the custody of his brother Faisal Khan. Read on for further details.

Almost everyone in the Bollywood film industry was well aware of ’s strained relationship with his late father Tahir Hussain. However, no one would have imagined in their wildest dreams that their rift will further increase after a legal battle at the court. For the unversed, it was a custody battle between the father-son duo for Aamir’s brother Faisal Khan. The latter had reportedly gone missing much to everyone’s shock and was found two days later.

Both Aamir and his father had reportedly filed separate petitions for Faisal’s custody. According to the Laal Singh Chaddha actor, his brother was suffering from Schizophrenia. However, Tahir Hussain claimed that Faisal was just suffering from depression and had no other issues. Finally, a legal battle ensued and Aamir’s father won the case. As per reports, he was initially given temporary one-month custody of the Mela actor. Aamir had also said in an interview that he respects the court’s decision and that he wants his father to take care of Faisal.

Well, Faisal reportedly moved back with Aamir after the death of their father on 2nd February 2010. He had reconciled with the actor during the shoot for 3 Idiots. As per a report by a leading magazine, the reason behind Aamir’s troubled relationship with Tahir Hussain was that he suspected the latter of having an illicit affair with an actress back then. Although the actor’s father and the girl denied such claims, Aamir seemed to be in no mood to listen to them. He had even issued a public statement back then saying that he has nothing to do with the business interests of his father.

Credits :Pinkvilla

