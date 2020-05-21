When Aamir Khan sought Shah Rukh Khan's advice regarding Amitabh Bachchan during Thugs of Hindostan

Did you know that Aamir Khan had met Shah Rukh Khan and asked him for advice as he felt a bit awkward to smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan during the shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan?

began a full-time acting career in the tragic romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in the year 1988 as a lead actor opposite Juhi Chawla. His performance in the film earned him a National Film Award in the Special Mention category. Through his career spanning over thirty years in Hindi films, Khan has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema. He has worked with many actors on screen but Mr. Perfectionist got a chance to work with the megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in his over 25-year-long acting career in Thugs Of Hindostan in the year 2018.

Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and . Everyone in the industry loves to work with Mr. Bachchan and considers themselves lucky. Being a big star himself, Aamir was nervous about working with Big B for the first time. But Amitabh Bachchan helped the actor ease out and made him comfortable. However, Aamir still felt a bit awkward to smoke in front of Mr. Bachchan. The Dangal actor thought of seeking advice from , who has worked with Mr. Bachchan in many films and also shares a great bond with him.

Opening about this during a media interaction, Aamir said, “I went to meet Shah Rukh when we were shooting in the same studio and I asked, ‘Shah, do you smoke in front of Amit ji? I mean I'm a smoker, so tell me how it works. Are you allowed to smoke in front of him.” The superstar added, "Shah Rukh said, ‘Ya, ya no problem. You can smoke. I smoke in front of him.’ So I asked further, ‘Have you ever asked him?’ He said, ‘No, I have not but he never stopped me so...’ I said, ‘I am feeling nervous if I smoke for the first time and he looks at me? I'll not know what to do.’”

Aamir said that SRK said to him “First, you start smoking at a distance then every day keep coming a little closer to him. So smoothly you get into it.” Revealing about the time when Amitabh Bachchan asked Aamir about his and Shah Rukh's conversation, Mr.Perfectionist said, "So one day after shooting in Malta, I went to Amit ji's room and asked, ‘Sir, what should we do?’ and then said ‘Sir, let's go for a movie.’ He asked me which one. So I told him we will go to the theatre and see which one is running. He said, ‘we have to call for a car’ because we had sent the cars back after pack up. So I told him it's close by, we can go walking. Then he said, ‘We have to call for security.’ I was like, ‘I am there no, I am the security.’ So very sportingly he agreed and said, ‘Okay, let's go.’

Aamir further revealed that while they were walking Big B asked him, “Aamir I heard you met Shah Rukh, and that you were asking him if you can smoke in front of me?" He further said, " I was like, ‘Sir, who told you this?’ He said he met Avinash (Gowariker; photographer) and he told him. He was most amused.” The Secret Superstar actor asked the Badla actor, "So sir what’s your answer?" On this, Big B replied,"‘You can smoke in front of me but it’s not good for your health."

For the uninitiated, set in during the Company rule in India, Thugs Of Hindostan follows a band of Thugs led by Khudabaksh Azaad, who aspires to free Hindostan (the Indian subcontinent) from the rule of the expanding British East India Company. Alarmed, British commander John Clive sends a small-time Thug from Awadh, Firangi Mallah, to infiltrate and counter the threat. The movie received generally mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

