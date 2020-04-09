When Aamir Khan was chased by an angry Madhuri Dixit with a hockey stick on the sets of Dil

Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit have shared a great bond with each other. However, we wonder what made Madhuri so angry that she chased after Aamir on the sets of Dil back in the days.

Often Bollywood stars share a great bond of friendship with their co-stars and when they spend long periods on shoots, they tend to become like family. Speaking of this, and were the biggest stars of the 90s and the two shared a great bond of friendship with each other. They worked in films like Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin and Dil and while working, they managed to share a great equation with each other. Their fiery chemistry in Dil that released back in 1990 left everyone in awe.

However, despite being great friends, there is an incident that Madhuri herself narrated where the gorgeous diva was so miffed with Aamir that she chased after him with a hockey stick. Yes, Madhuri revealed the same back in an interview and left fans wondering why she did so. Well, the two were shooting for the romantic film Dil back then and everything was going smooth. However, we wonder what prompted the actress to chase after her co-star with a hockey stick.

Back in the days, Madhuri revealed that Aamir used to love to play pranks on his co-stars and while filming Dil, she was on his target. As per reports, the diva had revealed that one day, she and Aamir were shooting on the sets of Dil. Amidst the same, Aamir decided to play a prank on Madhuri. He asked her hand and pretended to read her palm. While pretending, Aamir told Madhuri that someone is going to fool her in the near future. When Madhuri was engrossed in listening to him, that is when Aamir played the prank. Aamir spit on her palm as a part of the prank and that left Madhuri angry. The prank backfired on Aamir and he ran.

Check out the video:

Post this, Madhuri chased after him with a hockey stick. Yes, the diva chased after Aamir for long but the actor got away and she couldn’t catch up to him. Reportedly, the incident took place when the two were shooting for the song Khambe jaisi khadi hai from Dil. Well, surely the cute incident dates back to the 90s but the two share immense love and respect for each other. Recently, on Aamir’s birthday, Madhuri wished the actor on social media as well and showered him with lots of love. Though people haven’t seen the two together on screen for the longest time, their fan following is still intact. With such cute incidents as memories, it would surely be a treat if Aamir and Madhuri ever came back together on the big screen!

