When Abhishek Bachchan showed off his cool moves as he danced with kids at Aaradhya's birthday bash; WATCH

Abhishek Bachchan got engaged to Aishwarya Rai on 14 January 2007 which was later confirmed by his father, Amitabh Bachchan. The couple got married on 20 April 2007, according to traditional Hindu rituals of the Bunt community, to which Rai belongs. The wedding took place in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai, but was heavily covered by the entertainment media. The couple appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in September 2009 and were described as more famous than Brangelina. Aishwarya and Abhishek became proud parents to a little girl on 16 November 2011. They named their daughter as Aaradhya.

Besides being an amazing husband Abhishek is also a doting father. He has time and again proved his love for his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. In the year 2018, on Aaradhya's 7th birthday Abhishek gave major daddy goals as he danced with the kids on the birdie song. The doting parents hosted a party for their little munchkin on her 7th birthday. Aaradhya looked adorable in a cream coloured dress whereas mommy Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a white Indian dress. But what caught our attention at the party was Abhishek's dance.

The actor danced like a pro on the birdie song donning a tie-dye t-shirt and blue denim. Abhishek danced like no one is watching and stole the limelight. His dance will definitely remind you of the fun times you had with your father when you were little. had shared the actor's dance video on her social media account and wrote, "You are such a trooper @bachchan ..only you could make the #birdiedance look so cool You worked very hard today.. You are one of the sweetest, kindest and nicest souls I know.. Wishing you and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb all the happiness always Stay cool #friendsforever #cool #rockstar #memories #celebration #instabirthday." Infact, Aish and Abhishek even played musical chairs with the kids making it a perfect birthday party.

Aaradhya's birthday party was attended by many Bollywood personalities and their kids. Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan, Esha Deol and her daughter Radhya, Farah Khan with her son Czar Kunder, Tara Sharma and her two boys, ’s son , ’s daughter Roohi among others were present at the party.

Check out the videos here:

