When Abhishek Bachchan took Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on stage for a dance and the actress nailed it like a pro

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in a private ceremony at Bachchan's house in Juhu, Mumbai, in April 2007. As per reports, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya to marry him after the premiere of Guru in Toronto. Aishwarya and Abhishek had met casually even before when they worked together in movies like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003. After that Aish was seen in a special song in Bunty Aur Babli in 2005. But the two started getting close when they worked together in movies like Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2.



Abhishek and Aishwarya are among those who don't like a lot of PDA. However, Abhishek has always expressed his love for his wife and praised her nature in interviews. Recently, we came across a video of this adorable couple in which while performing for an event, Abhishek gets down the stage and gets Aishwarya on stage to dance with him. Aishwarya, who is dressed up in a grey colored gown with her hair tied up in a high pony, is seen enjoying and matching steps with her husband like a pro.

Aishwarya and Abhishek both groove on the tracks Tere Bina from Guru, Dil Laga Na from Dhoom 2 and Rock and Roll from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In fact, when the video went viral on social media, some said that Aishwarya and Abhishek's dance was planned, while some said that Aish was really clueless and was matching the steps with him and she knew the steps because it was from her films. One user wrote, "It was all planned. Otherwise, how exactly did Aishwarya know all the dance moves." While the other user wrote, "I do not think it is planned. If the song was her, then obviously she knew dance moves beforehand."

Currently, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen in Ludo, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas. Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018 with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. As of January 2020, the actress will team up with Mani Ratnam for the historical drama Ponniyin Selvan.

