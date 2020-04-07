When Aditya Roy Kapur revealed he would like to play strip poker with Tiger Shroff

Did you know that Aditya Roy Kapur said he would like to play strip-poker with Tiger Shroff and would want Disha Patani to play the role of Pamela Anderson in Baywatch remake?

Aditya Roy Kapur made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with London Dreams starring , and Asin. He played a lead role in Aashiqui 2 in 2013. Aditya made fans go gaga over his killer looks from his very first film. After Aashiqui 2, Aditya gained more fame and his amazing personality made girls go weak in their knees. But did you know that while many go crazy over Aditya's amazing personality, the actor appreciates someone else in the industry?

Well, it's none other than Tiger Shroff. On season 6 of Koffee With Karan, Aditya graced the hot seat with . The episode was filled with the boys pulling each other’s legs every once in a while. During the rapid-fire round, Aditya was asked to name one Bollywood actor he would like to play strip poker with? To this, Aditya said, "Tiger Shroff." He further said, "Look at that body!" Well, we can't blame Aditya to swoon over Tiger's body as not only Aditya but many go crazy over Tiger's well-toned body. Not only this, but Aditya was also asked about a feature that he loves most in a girl. To which he answered, "Nose" and rated Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nose least attractive (at that time). When asked if Baywatch was to be remade in Bollywood, who he thinks could play Pamela Anderson, Aditya took Tiger's rumoured girlfriend 's name.

The host of the show, reminded Aditya that he came on the show twice, once with and then with . He asked Aditya, "You are no longer with Shraddha and you were never dating Parineeti?" To this Aditya replied, "I was never dating either actually. " However, Karan insists that he was indeed dating Shraddha and says 'let's get over that'. The filmmaker further even questioned Aditya about the other women he has been linked to in the past like Diva Dhawan and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang with Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Aditya and Disha's sizzling chemistry in the film was the most talked-about thing. The film did a decent run at the box office.

