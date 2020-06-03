When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mesmerised the audiences with her lovely voice as she sang on a show

Did you know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is known universally for being a beauty queen, an exceptional actor, a loving wife, a doting mom and a great human being is also an amazing singer?

After winning the Miss World 1994 pageant, made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya the same year. Her first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama Jeans in the year 1998 following which she achieved wider success. The film earned Rai praise for her acting and dancing skills. Jeans was later submitted as India's official entry to the Academy Awards for 1998. In 1999, Aishwarya starred in the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which became a significant turning point in her career. Rai has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Mohabbatein, Devdas, Guzaarish, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jazbaa, Fanney Khan and more.

Besides acting, Aishwarya is an amazing dancer and has proved her love for dance time and again. But did you know that Miss World is also a great singer? Recently, we came across a throwback video of Aish where the actress is flaunting her vocal skills. The video is from the year 1998. It is a chunk from an episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, which was hosted by actor Farooq Sheikh. The host had asked the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress to sing a few lines when her Josh co-actor Chandrachur Singh told the audience that she has a hidden talent.

The actress starts singing beautifully a line from the famous track Meri Saanson Mein Basa Hai from her debut Hindi film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. But what caught our attention was Aishwarya giggling in the middle while singing. She did look nervous as she started off but then she left the audience to go in awe of her lovely voice. After watching the video, the first question that will pop up on your mind is that is there anything the actress isn’t great at? Known universally for being a beauty queen, an exceptional actor, a loving wife, a doting mom and a great human being and now she has donned a hat of a singer as well.

For the uninitiated, Aur Pyaar Hogaya was directed by Rahul Rawail. Also starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, the film's music was composed by the celebrated Qawwali singer, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan who also makes a cameo appearance in the film. The lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar in the movie. The movie revolves around Ashi, a free-spirited girl born in a conservative family, who meets Bobby on her trip to Switzerland where they both fall in love. However, an unsettling truth changes their lives. Talking about the track Meri Saanson Mein, the male version was sung by Udit Narayan whereas the female version was sung by Alka Yagnik. Aishwarya even won a Screen Award for Best Female Debut for this movie.

Meanwhile, due to the lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing due to which everyone has become active on social media. Just like everyone else, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her family is in-home quarantine given the lockdown and she keeps sharing glimpses of what have they been up to. From sharing a drawing of her daughter 's to wishing her mom Vrinda Rai on her birthday, Aishwarya has been updating fans about her quarantine life. A while back, Aishwarya participated in the I For India concert to raise funds for COVID 19 and fans got to see her with other stars.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan which was released back in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Aish portrayed the role of Sumitra "Baby" Singh who is a famous singer and is tired of her life and wants a break. The film was announced in June 2016 with Kapoor playing the lead role; after considering and R. Madhavan among others for the other two starring roles, Rai and Rajkummar were chosen.

Aishwarya will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in the lead roles.

