When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REVEALED she apologises first to Abhishek Bachchan whenever they fight

Did you know that whenever Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fights with Abhishek Bachchan, it is the former Miss World who apologises first?

serves as an inspiration for numerous other aspiring actors in current times. The former Miss World began her journey in the film industry back in 1997 in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release was Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya the same year. Her 1998 Tamil romantic film Jeans earned Rai praise for her acting and dancing skills. In 1999, Aishwarya starred in the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which became a significant turning point in her career. The actress has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Mohabbatein, Devdas, Guzaarish, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jazbaa, Fanney Khan and more.

Aishwarya married Abhishek in the year 2007. The two met on the sets of the movie, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in the year 2000 and later worked on another film, Kuch Naa Kaho in the year 2003. Aish and Abhishek were just friends at that time. Abhishek had revealed in an interview that the two fell in love while doing the Muzaffar Ali film, Umraao Jaan. After that, he proposed to Aish and then the two got married. Did you know that whenever these couples fight with each other it is Aishwarya who apologises first to Abhishek?

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Aishwarya from the time when she had visited The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting her movie Sarbjit. The actress looked as beautiful as ever in an off-white printed outfit that had a gold border. Looking spectacular Ash glided on the stage with unmatched elegance and supreme presence. Her trademark namastey made her look even more graceful. The actress was later joined by her co-star Randeep Hooda. In the video, Kapil is seen asking Ash whether she has small fights with Abhishek? To which the actress said, "Yes it happens." Kapil further asks her, "Who is the one who apologises first?" Aishwarya starts laughing on hearing this question. On this, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that what kind of question is this? Obviously Abhishek is the one who must be saying sorry first. On this Ash quickly responds, "No. I am the one who apologises first and finishes the topic."

Kapil further says that it is God's grace that even after being so beautiful you are the one who apologises first. Everyone ends up laughing. Kapil further asks the Jazbaa actress that the couple had visited Maldives for their anniversary. To which Ash clarifies that they had been to Maldives for a birthday and during their anniversary they were at home. On this Kapil being himself and cracking a joke said that on our anniversary we book a room and go to Lonavala and eat chikki and come back and you guys go to Maldives. On this, the Fanney Khan actress said that they had not been anywhere and were at home on their anniversary. To this Kapil quips that Ash and Abhi's house is not less than Switzerland.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's video here:

For the uninitiated, in 2016, Aishwarya starred in Omung Kumar's biographical drama Sarbjit. The film is based on the life of Indian farmer Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of terrorism by a Pakistani court, and how his sister Dalbir Kaur fought relentlessly for his release. Rai played the role of the sister of Sarabjit Singh (played by Randeep Hooda). The film had even premiered at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. The movie also featured Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, everyone had been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing due to which everyone had become active on social media. Just like everyone else, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her family was in home quarantine and she kept sharing glimpses of what have they been up to. From sharing a drawing of her daughter 's to wishing her mom Vrinda Rai on her birthday, Aishwarya has been updating fans about her quarantine life. A while back, Aishwarya participated in the I For India concert to raise funds for COVID 19 and fans got to see her with other stars.

On the work front, after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, two years later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in Fanney Khan which was released in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Ash portrayed the role of Sumitra "Baby" Singh who is a famous singer and is tired of her life and wants a break. It was an adaptation of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! which released in the year 2000. Written and directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar, it was jointly produced by the banners T-Series Films, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

Aishwarya will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others in the lead roles.

