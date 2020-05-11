When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said Mani Ratnam's Iruvar boosted her confidence, belief and interest to learn

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about her journey in Bollywood, her childhood and about winning the Miss World title in the year 1994 in this throwback video. Read to know more.

made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama Jeans in the year 1998. Aishwarya has entertained the audience with many films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Guzaarish, Mohabbatein, Dhoom 2, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more. Aishwarya gained name and popularity way before she entered into films.

Aish did a few modeling jobs before she entered into films and entered the Miss India pageant, in which she placed second. But was crowned as the winner of Miss World 1994 pageant. Her stardom exceeds her work in films and she is now an international icon. Recently, we came across an old interview of Aishwarya where the actress spoke about winning the Miss World Crown, working films, and more. Talking about winning the title of Miss World 1994, Aish said, "Actually it was very very quick, it happened in a very short period. It seemed like it was after a few years that I went for the title, while it happened in a year and a half’s period of time. But within that time I did a lot of work and I thank God for the way things worked where I could carve my niche and yet I could move on. I wasn’t stagnating at any phase enough to be bored, instead, I enjoyed every phase and moved on."

Talking about how she was as a child, the Mohabbatein actress said, "Very different from who I am today because I like to keep the child alive in me. I think that’s very very important for every person. I don’t know I enjoy being this child-woman. Ofcourse you guys tend to meet the woman in me more often but I do keep the child alive and I guess you get to see the glimpses of her in the various roles that I portray and it just keeps a very positive, fun-spirit alive."

Talking about her career in movies, Aishwarya further revealed, "I am thankful for the directors of this industry for recognising my talent from the onset and I must say this because and I reiterate from the onset because the movies that make people sit up and take notice say Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Taal, they were my releases above my 3rd and 4th Hindi movies, but these offers had come way before. You saw this come as my 3rd or 4th release but they had almost come in the beginning and for the directors to have faith in me or for that matter, the most important Mani Ratnam himself had faith in me in the very beginning and had offered me a role in Iruvar itself did great for my confidence, my belief and my interest to learn as a student of acting because I had to learn quick as I was from the Hindi industry and great level of expectations. The better the directors the better the roles were offered to me, that meant that much hard a work and that much focus and I have my directors to thank and the industry at large, not only the directors, it’s the writers, colleagues, there are technicians, cinematographers who have been so encouraging and had so much belief right from the beginning and I think that is what helped to strengthen my approach from the beginning."

The actress concluded saying, "While I kept saying I thank my directors I must state here that whatever…even the media, the media’s constant questioning my capabilities kept my sincerities alive and I thank them for that and I definitely thank my audience, at every phase, my life has always had a wave pattern and I am glad for that and every phase they have been extremely supportive and probably that’s why the moment there is a spark it becomes, the entire fire starts raging. Even if Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a beautiful performance people have made it out to be so memorable for me and I thank them for making this and constantly encouraging me and showering me with love that means a lot."

