When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shook a leg with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma on Kajra Re; Watch Video

Did you know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma created magic on The Kapil Sharma Show when the trio danced on Bunty Bunty Aur Babli's famous track Kajra Re?

actress and winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya the same year. Her first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama Jeans in the year 1998 following which she achieved wider success. The film earned Rai praise for her acting and dancing skills. In 1999, Aishwarya starred in the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which became a significant turning point in her career. Aishwarya has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Mohabbatein, Devdas, Guzaarish, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jazbaa, Fanney Khan and more.

In the year 2016, Aishwarya entertained the audience with her stellar performance in 's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie also starring and revolved around Alizeh, an independent woman recovering from a breakup, and Ayan, a naive musician. The two meet in New York and form an incredible bond. From there, they experience love, heartbreak and the facts of life. This was the first time Aish shared the screen space with Ranbir and Anushka. Today, we came across a video where we can see Ranbir, Anushka and Aishwarya having a blast as they promote their movie on The Kapil Sharma Show.

While the celebs took requests from fans, a lady expressed her wish to dance with Aishwarya on her popular chartbuster Kajra Re. Before Aishwarya would say anything, Ranbir started grooving to the number with the audience hooting and cheering for him. The actor danced on the tunes of Kajra Re like a pro. Aish too joined Ranbir and started dancing on Kajra Re and later even Anushka joined the two for the hook step of the song. Seeing these three amazing actors and dancers perform together is like a treat.

In the video, Aishwarya looked stunning donning a black and white off-shoulder kurta with black leggings. She had kept her hair open and looked gorgeous. On the other hand, Ranbir looked charming in a black kurta pajama and Anushka looked impressive in a black coloured gown. The guests and the entire team of The Kapil Shram show were mesmerized with their performance and had a great time with the trio.

For the uninitiated, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released worldwide on 28 October 2016. , Lisa Haydon, Imran Ali Abbas and played a cameo in the movie. The film was declared a hit at the box office and Rai received positive notice for her performance despite having limited screen time. Fans went gaga over Aishwarya's look and amazing performance as Saba Taliyar Khan in the movie.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, everyone had been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing due to which everyone had become active on social media. Just like everyone else, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her family was in home quarantine and she kept sharing glimpses of what have they been up to. From sharing a drawing of her daughter 's to wishing her mom Vrinda Rai on her birthday, Aishwarya has been updating fans about her quarantine life. A while back, Aishwarya participated in the I For India concert to raise funds for COVID 19 and fans got to see her with other stars.

On the work front, after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, two years later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in Fanney Khan which was released in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Aish portrayed the role of Sumitra "Baby" Singh who is a famous singer and is tired of her life and wants a break. It was an adaptation of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! which released in the year 2000. Written and directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar, it was jointly produced by the banners T-Series Films, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

Aishwarya will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in the lead roles.

