When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fractured arm at award show fueled rumours that Salman Khan had assaulted her

has dazzled on the silver screen since the '90s and given us some exemplary performances over the years. The actress has stolen hearts and won audiences over with her acting, dance moves and expressions. Apart from being in the news for her films, Aishwarya also stole the limelight for her personal life especially when she was involved in a relationship with . For the unversed, the romance between the two started sometime around in 1997 and began fizzling out in 2001.

We've all heard of the story of how Salman Khan's insecure nature wreaked havoc in Ash's life. The actress also lost out on 4 big films due to Salman's insecure behaviour. Turns our, just a week before an award show back in 2002, Aishwarya and Salman got into a tiff which did not end well. Tabloid reports at that time even stated that the actor ended up physically hurting Aishwarya. The rumours were fuelled further when Aishwarya attended the 2002 Filmfare awards with a fractured arm and tinted sunglasses.

Aishwarya went on to win the Best Actress and even appeared on stage to collect her award. With a black cast and tinted sunglasses, Aishwarya thanked multiple people including Salman. And the actress also made sure to address the incident in her thankyou speech. However, she stated that she fell outside her building gate and ended up hurting herself.

In an interview that year she again asserted to Filmfare, "Why don't people believe that I fell down the stairs? The same media portrayed me as a strong woman. Now it wants to paint me as a helpless one. I would never tolerate nonsense behaviour. Nobody can act savagely with me. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger can get hurt in an accident. So, why can't I? I would have retaliated if I were physically attacked. This news is baseless. My silence has further fuelled the rumours. But I don't like to react on frivolous things."

