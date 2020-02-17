When Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 title to Sushmita Sen introducing a new rivalry

We all know that former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen had faced tough competition from none other than former Miss World Aishwarya Rai to win the title of Miss India in 1994. The two were part of a tie for they both had to answer a tie-breaker question. Aishwarya was asked, "If you have to look for qualities in a husband, would you look for the qualities in Ridge Forrester from The Bold & Beautiful or in Mason Capwell from Santa Barbara?"

To which she replied, "Mason. They do have a lot in common, but from what we see, Mason has a very caring side to him and a terrific sense of humour. And that really gels with my character." On the other hand, Sushmita was asked, "What do you know about the textile heritage of your country? How old has it been and what do you prefer to wear personally?" To this, she replied, "I think it all started with Mahatma Gandhi's khadi. It has gone a long way since then, but the basics of Indian textile heritage has been from there." And after much decision, Sushmita Sen was crowned as Miss India by a meager margin of 0.3 points.