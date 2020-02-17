When Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 title to Sushmita Sen introducing a new rivalry
We all know that former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen had faced tough competition from none other than former Miss World Aishwarya Rai to win the title of Miss India in 1994. The two were part of a tie for they both had to answer a tie-breaker question. Aishwarya was asked, "If you have to look for qualities in a husband, would you look for the qualities in Ridge Forrester from The Bold & Beautiful or in Mason Capwell from Santa Barbara?"
To which she replied, "Mason. They do have a lot in common, but from what we see, Mason has a very caring side to him and a terrific sense of humour. And that really gels with my character." On the other hand, Sushmita was asked, "What do you know about the textile heritage of your country? How old has it been and what do you prefer to wear personally?" To this, she replied, "I think it all started with Mahatma Gandhi's khadi. It has gone a long way since then, but the basics of Indian textile heritage has been from there." And after much decision, Sushmita Sen was crowned as Miss India by a meager margin of 0.3 points.
Since then, rumours of the two sharing a rivalry were spreading like wildfire. While Aishwarya was famous in the fashion and modeling world more than Sushmita, people expected Rai to win the crown. But Sushmita eventually won the Miss India title beating the most favourite contestant and later went on to become Miss Universe. On the other hand, Aishwarya took home the first runner-up title, but she went on to win the Miss World title that year.
Sushmita made her debut in Bollywood in 1996 in Dastak, while Aishwarya made her debut in Bollywood in 1997 with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Both the movies failed at the box office. However, later, both the actresses did well in the industry. But it was Aishwarya who walked away with better and bigger films. The rivalry blossomed more when Aishwarya bagged the endorsement deal for Kalyan Jewellers, replacing Sushmita, who has been the face of the brand for a long time.
But it seems that all is well between the two now. A few years back, Sushmita and Aishwarya were spotted hugging at Ambani's bash. In fact, Sushmita has time and again said that there has never been any rivalry between the two. Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments section below.
